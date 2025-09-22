Genentech Reports Positive Results From Phase III EvERA Study

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced positive results from the Phase III evERA study evaluating investigational giredestrant in combination with everolimus in people with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy. The study met both co-primary endpoints, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival in both the intention-to-treat and ESR1-mutated populations, compared with standard-of-care endocrine therapy plus everolimus.

Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said: "We look forward to discussing these results with regulatory authorities with the goal of making this giredestrant-based regimen available to many people with advanced ER-positive breast cancer."

