Genentech Announces New North Carolina Manufacturing Facility

(RTTNews) - Genentech announced plans to invest more than $700 million in a new 700,000 square foot state-of-the-art drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, NC. The project will add more than 400 high-wage manufacturing jobs when the site is operational and more than 1,500 construction jobs during development. Roche and Genentech's current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites.

Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee said, "We are thrilled to establish this relationship with the city of Holly Springs, where we expect to have a positive impact on the local economy and community."

