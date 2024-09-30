Genentech To Acquire Portfolio Of Next-generation CDK Inhibitors From Regor - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regor Pharmaceuticals USA has entered into a definitive purchase agreement, under which Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, will acquire a portfolio of next-generation CDK inhibitors from Regor for the treatment of breast cancer. Regor will receive an upfront cash payment of $850 million and is eligible to receive additional cash payments. Genentech will be responsible for clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization.

Regor Pharmaceuticals USA is part of Regor Therapeutics Group, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing clinically differentiated medicines to address large unmet needs in oncology, metabolism and auto-immunity.

