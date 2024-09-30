News & Insights

BioTech

Genentech To Acquire Portfolio Of Next-generation CDK Inhibitors From Regor - Quick Facts

September 30, 2024 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regor Pharmaceuticals USA has entered into a definitive purchase agreement, under which Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, will acquire a portfolio of next-generation CDK inhibitors from Regor for the treatment of breast cancer. Regor will receive an upfront cash payment of $850 million and is eligible to receive additional cash payments. Genentech will be responsible for clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization.

Regor Pharmaceuticals USA is part of Regor Therapeutics Group, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing clinically differentiated medicines to address large unmet needs in oncology, metabolism and auto-immunity.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.