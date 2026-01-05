Genelux Reports Durable Responses In Systemic Olvi-Vec Lung Cancer Trials

(RTTNews) - Genelux Corporation (GNLX) today announced encouraging interim data showing partial responses of up to 85% tumor shrinkage in platinum-relapsed small cell lung cancer patients treated with systemically administered Olvi-Vec immunochemotherapy.

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) remain among the most aggressive malignancies, with limited options once patients relapse after platinum-based regimens. Current therapies often fail to provide durable benefits, underscoring the need for novel approaches.

The ongoing Phase 1b/2 SCLC trial, conducted in China, reported a 33% overall response rate (3/9 patients), including two partial responses in the highest dose cohort with tumor reductions of approximately 55% and approximately 85%. Disease control was achieved in 67% of patients, with exploratory durability signals showing progression-free survival extending beyond prior treatment lines. In parallel, the U.S.-based Phase 2 VIRO-25 trial in NSCLC demonstrated a 60% disease control rate in early cohorts, with Olvi-Vec generally well tolerated across both studies.

Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), Genelux's lead investigational oncolytic immunotherapy, is designed to remodel the tumor microenvironment and resensitize tumors to platinum-based chemotherapy.

The company is advancing systemic dosing regimens to support future registrational trials in lung cancer, while also progressing its pivotal Phase 3 OnPrime/GOG-3076 trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.

Upcoming milestones:

•Additional interim lung cancer data readouts expected throughout 2026

•Topline results from the Phase 3 ovarian cancer trial anticipated in H2 2026.

•Continued enrolment in systemic Olvi-Vec trials to optimize efficacy and tolerability.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash totaling approximately $21 million, expected to provide runway into the third quarter of 2026 as it advances Olvi-Vec across multiple solid tumor indications.

GNLX has traded between $1.98 and $8.53 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4.40, down 3.18%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.