Genelux Corp Appoints Jason Litten CMO

January 02, 2026 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Genelux Corp. (GNLX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, Friday announced that it has appointed Jason Litten as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 2.

Dr. Litten will oversee all clinical development and medical strategy as the company advances Olvi-Vec through multiple upcoming pivotal milestones, the company said in a statement.

Litten is a veteran biopharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of experience spanning academia, pharmaceutical organizations, and biotech companies. Most recently he served as Chief Medical Officer at Chimeric Therapeutics, Ltd.

On Wednesday, GNLX shares closed at $4.36, up 0.46% on the Nasdaq.

