Key Points - GAAP revenue fell 6.1% in Q2 FY2025 from the prior-year period, and backlog dropped sharply by 44.8% year-over-year, from March 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

- GAAP gross profit margin declined slightly in Q2 FY2025, while net income per share remained steady at $0.42 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

- Cash and marketable securities increased to $143.7 million as of Q2 FY2025, with no debt outstanding.

Gencor Industries (NYSEMKT:GENC), a maker of equipment for the highway construction industry, reported its fiscal second quarter results on July 25, 2025. The most significant news was a 6.1% year-over-year decline in GAAP revenue, down to $38.2 million in Q2 FY2025, and a sharp drop in backlog to $27.8 million as of Q2 FY2025. Earnings per share (GAAP) held steady at $0.42 in Q2 FY2025. No analyst estimates were available for comparison. The quarter reflected stable underlying profitability and strong liquidity, but revealed cautionary signals, including declining sales, margin compression, and a materially lower backlog from a year ago, as reflected in GAAP results for Q2 FY2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.42 $0.42 0.0% Revenue (GAAP) $38.2 million $40.7 million (6.1%) Gross Profit Margin 29.7% 30.3% (0.6) pp Operating Income $6.5 million $7.1 million (8.4%) Backlog $27.8 million $50.4 million (44.8%)

Business Overview and Success Factors

Gencor Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy machinery and systems used mainly in the production of asphalt and highway construction materials. Its main clients are highway construction firms that depend on federal and state infrastructure budgets to fund their purchases.

The company's most critical success factors are the level of government infrastructure spending, its investment in technology-driven products, and its operational efficiency. Demand is closely tied to highway funding, which can cause order and revenue swings. Gencor emphasizes innovative, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly equipment--often tailored to meet strict regulatory standards in roadbuilding and materials production.

Quarter in Review: Revenue, Margin, and Backlog Trends

During the quarter, GAAP revenue dropped 6.1% in Q2 FY2025. The revenue figure also reflected a decrease in contract equipment sales recognized at a point in time. Backlog, a leading indicator of future revenue, fell sharply to $27.8 million as of Q2 FY2025 from $50.4 million as of Q2 FY2024.

Gross profit margin (GAAP) narrowed slightly to 29.7% from 30.3% in Q2 FY2025. Management attributed this dip to modestly higher material costs. Despite this, operating expenses declined as the company reduced product engineering and development costs to $681,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from $893,000 a year earlier. This cut reflected a reduction in headcount. Selling, general, and administrative expenses also decreased.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, totaled $6.1 million, with EPS of $0.42 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, unchanged from the same period in 2024. This steady performance was supported in part by higher net other income, which rose to $1.8 million from $1.0 million, thanks to gains on marketable securities in Q2 FY2025. Operating income was $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down 8.4% from the same period in 2024. Increased other income helped offset this shortfall. The effective tax rate increased to 26.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, up from 23.0% a year earlier.

The company remains focused on disciplined cost control, with lower expenses across key categories. As of March 31, 2025, Gencor held $143.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and reported zero debt.

Gencor's main product families include portable and stationary asphalt plants, which are large-scale production facilities for making asphalt used in highway construction. The company is recognized for its counter flow drum mix technology, which improves efficiency and environmental performance. Recent innovation investment has been a business focus, but product engineering and development spending was reduced in Q2 FY2025. Management attributed this primarily to reduced headcount. Monitoring product development spending is important to assess the company's ongoing commitment to maintaining its technology leadership amid growing regulatory and customer demands for greener solutions.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Industry Dynamics

In its commentary, it noted the return to a "more traditional market" for the rest of the year and repeated its focus on improving manufacturing efficiency and delivering high quality products and services. While legislative support for government infrastructure spending is expected to benefit the industry, the company highlighted risks related to timing of orders, competitive pressures, and higher input costs.

With backlog sharply lower as of Q2 FY2025, investors may want to watch for signs of order growth and a rebound in sales metrics in coming quarters. In addition to order timing and seasonality, further reductions in product engineering investments or continued easing of margins could also impact results. GENC does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.