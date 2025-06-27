Gencor Industries Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) revealed a profit for full year that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.56 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $14.67 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $113.17 million from $105.08 million last year.

Gencor Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.56 Mln. vs. $14.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $113.17 Mln vs. $105.08 Mln last year.

