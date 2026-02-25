Gencor Industries (GENC) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 17.95

The average one-year price target for Gencor Industries (NYSEAM:GENC) has been revised to $17.95 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $16.32 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.78 to a high of $18.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from the latest reported closing price of $15.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gencor Industries. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 13.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENC is 0.07%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.54% to 8,674K shares. The put/call ratio of GENC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,123K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENC by 32.27% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 927K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENC by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 344K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 333K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Martin holds 328K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENC by 12.16% over the last quarter.

