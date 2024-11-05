Genco Shipping & Trading Earnings Preview

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Genco Shipping & Trading bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.52 0.40 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.46 0.49 0.43 -0.09 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001%

Tracking Genco Shipping & Trading's Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading were trading at $16.01 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Genco Shipping & Trading

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Genco Shipping & Trading.

The consensus rating for Genco Shipping & Trading is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $19.5 implies a potential 21.8% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Capital Clean Energy, Euroseas and Navios Maritime Partners, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Capital Clean Energy received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, implying a potential 37.41% upside. Euroseas is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, indicating a potential 274.77% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Navios Maritime Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, indicating a potential 399.69% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Capital Clean Energy, Euroseas and Navios Maritime Partners, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genco Shipping & Trading Buy 18.21% $30.25M 2.56% Capital Clean Energy Outperform 10.32% $52.71M 2.78% Euroseas Buy 23.12% $39.44M 13.53% Navios Maritime Partners Buy -1.38% $141.61M 3.44%

Key Takeaway:

Genco Shipping & Trading ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Bottom for Return on Equity among peers.

Delving into Genco Shipping & Trading's Background

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It is involved in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company operates in one segment, the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels. It generates revenue through time charter agreements, spot market voyage charters, pool agreements and spot market-related time charters.

Breaking Down Genco Shipping & Trading's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Genco Shipping & Trading showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.21% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Genco Shipping & Trading's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genco Shipping & Trading's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genco Shipping & Trading's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Genco Shipping & Trading's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

To track all earnings releases for Genco Shipping & Trading visit their earnings calendar on our site.

