Gen Restaurant (GENK) Q2 EPS Tops Views

Key Points - Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.04 for Q2 2025, beating the analyst estimate of $0.00 (non-GAAP).

- Revenue (GAAP) totaled $55.0 million for Q2 2025, missing GAAP revenue expectations of $60.26 million and showing just 2.2% GAAP revenue growth year over year.

- Comparable restaurant sales dropped 7.2% in Q2 2025, a worse trend than the prior year’s decline of 5.6% in Q2 2024.

Gen Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK), the operator behind the GEN Korean BBQ and Kan Sushi brands, delivered mixed results for Q2 2025 in its latest earnings release dated August 6, 2025. The most noteworthy news was a clear split between strong earnings per share—$0.04 on a non-GAAP basis for Q2 2025, which topped the $0.00 consensus (non-GAAP)—and a disappointing revenue shortfall, as total sales (GAAP) reached $55.0 million, significantly below the $60.26 million analyst forecast (GAAP). The quarter showed only modest growth, with revenue up 2.2% year-over-year (GAAP). However, this was offset by strained comparable restaurant sales, compressing margins, and rising costs, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA fell to $1.85 million in Q2 2025 from $4.88 million in Q2 2024. Overall, the period highlighted the company’s ongoing expansion efforts but exposed challenges in maintaining same-store growth and profitability.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.04 $0.00 $0.13 (69.2 %) Revenue $55.0 million $60.26 million $53.9 million 2.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $1.85 million N/A N/A Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $9.0 million N/A N/A Comparable Restaurant Sales (7.2 %) (5.6 %) (1.6 pp)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Gen Restaurant Group operates full-service casual dining restaurants across the United States and, most recently, in South Korea. Its flagship is a “cook-it-yourself” Korean barbecue model where guests grill their meal at the table. This approach creates an interactive customer experience while reducing the need for traditional kitchen staff, thus helping to control labor costs.

The company’s recent strategy focuses on rapid expansion both domestically and internationally, with a keen eye on efficiency and innovation. Its model is designed to support high guest volume, competitive pricing, and a scalable operational footprint. Key success factors include managing input cost pressures, attracting new and repeat diners through cultural trends, and maintaining quality as the chain scales up new restaurant openings.

Quarter Review: Financial and Operational Developments

During the quarter, Gen Restaurant Group reported non-GAAP earnings per share that beat expectations for Q2 2025, but GAAP revenue failed to meet the analyst consensus. Revenue growth (GAAP) reached 2.2% year-over-year—a slow pace given the company’s ongoing expansion efforts. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP profitability measure that excludes certain non-operating expenses, fell by more than half in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024. Margins tightened: restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 16.3% in Q2 2025 from 19.0% in Q2 2024. Management highlighted improvement over the prior quarter (Q2 2025 vs Q1 2025), noting that restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 15.6% to 16.3% due to cost controls, but margins remain below the company’s full-year restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin target of 17% to 18%.

Comparable restaurant sales (a key retail metric showing growth at locations open at least a year) fell 7.2% in Q2 2025. This drop is more pronounced than the 5.6% decrease seen in calendar year 2024, indicating the company is struggling to generate the same level of traffic and sales at existing restaurants while expanding its store base, as comparable restaurant sales declined by 0.7% in Q1 2025. Management attributed some of the softness to economic headwinds, tariffs, and slowdowns in guest traffic during May and June, though there were signs of returning customers in July.

The period (Q1–Q2 2025) was notable for the opening of 7 new locations, bringing total open units to 50 at quarter-end and 52 locations by early July 2025. This includes the company's first international restaurant in South Korea. Strong momentum in new-store development continues, with management reaffirming a full-year 2025 goal of 12 to 13 new restaurant openings, and management has stated it expects to exceed this plan. Other initiatives include incubator projects like the dual-concept “GEN Korean BBQ and Kan Sushi,” where a sushi restaurant operates alongside the core BBQ format, aiming to maximize space and draw broader customer interest. Other features launched in the quarter include retail gift cards and steps toward selling branded products through large retailers such as Sysco (a food distribution company) and warehouse chains.

Expense pressures intensified this period. Cost of goods sold remains high, reflecting inflation and the operational impact from new store openings. Payroll and benefits as a share of revenue improved slightly compared to Q2 2024, suggesting some gains from labor efficiencies. However, overall operating expenses rose sharply to 91.7% of revenue, with higher occupancy, marketing, and administrative spending fueled in part by new store launches and brand-building investments. Pre-opening costs climbed to $2.1 million from $1.6 million in Q2 2024.

The company’s balance sheet shows cash and cash equivalents declining to $9.6 million, compared to $15.4 million in cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) as of Q1 2025 and $23.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024. Gen Restaurant Group has no material long-term debt but remains reliant on internally generated cash and a $20.0 million available credit line to support expansion and operating needs. It paid its first-ever dividend of $0.03 per share, though liquidity remains adequate for now.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Trends

First-half 2025 revenue reached $112.4 million, meaning results in the rest of the year must accelerate to hit the annual target. Plans call for at least 12–13 new stores in 2025, with seven opened in the first half, two more in July, and seven under development.

Cost inflation—driven partly by tariffs and construction material costs—and continuing concerns about workforce availability and immigration policy were cited as potential obstacles. The company expects to offset some of these headwinds through ongoing cost savings and efficiency improvements, but there has not yet been a material turnaround in comparable sales.

GENK does currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

