Gen Digital Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $142 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $366 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $1.010 billion from $964 million last year.

Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

