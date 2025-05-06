Markets
GEN

Gen Digital Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

May 06, 2025 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $142 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $366 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $1.010 billion from $964 million last year.

Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142 Mln. vs. $131 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $1.010 Bln vs. $964 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.