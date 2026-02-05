Markets
GEN

Gen Digital Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Income

February 05, 2026 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $192 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $394 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.8% to $1.240 billion from $986 million last year.

Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $192 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $1.240 Bln vs. $986 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.64 To $ 0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.24 B To $ 1.26 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.54 To $ 2.56 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.955 B To $ 4.975 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.