GEN Boosts Cyber Safety With Norton Deepfake Protection on Intel PCs

Gen Digital GEN has added a new feature to Norton 360 to protect users from deepfake scams. The company is working with Intel INTC to make the new protection feature run directly on Intel Core Ultra processors. This allows the tool to work in real time and keeps data on the device instead of sending it to the cloud.



The feature checks both video and audio for signs of fake content. It builds on Norton Genie Scam Protection, which already covers email, text, and web scams. Moreover, the tool supports YouTube and Facebook videos, with more platforms coming later. It is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand as part of Norton 360.



Continuous new feature additions to Norton 360 demonstrate the company’s focus on dealing with new AI scams that are harder to detect. By offering protection directly on AI PCs, the company may attract more customers to Norton 360 and keep existing ones from leaving. Over time, this could help Gen Digital grow subscription sales and improve customer trust.



For Gen Digital, the move shows its focus on using AI to keep up with new kinds of threats. By working with Intel, GEN is also tying its products more closely to the next wave of AI-powered PCs. With scams using AI becoming harder to catch, this new feature is aimed at giving people more confidence when browsing or watching content online.

GEN Expands AI PC Partnerships With Qualcomm and AMD

Gen Digital is not limiting its deepfake protection push to Intel chips alone. Gen Digital is extending its Norton protection features beyond Intel systems to cover more of the growing AI PC market.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Gen Digital announced that its scam detection features are already active on Windows AI PCs powered by QUALCOMM QCOM Snapdragon X chips. This means users on QUALCOMM’s Snapdragon-based devices can already access real-time scam alerts directly on their PCs without relying on cloud processing.



GEN Digital also confirmed that support for Advanced Micro Devices AMD will follow later this year, expanding coverage to more AI PC users. By working with Intel, Qualcomm, and Advanced Micro Devices, Gen Digital is making sure Norton 360 protection is available across the leading processor platforms.



This broad approach could help GEN reach a larger customer base as adoption of AI PCs increases. It also positions Norton as a standard security layer for users looking for reliable on-device protection against scams and deepfakes, regardless of which chip brand powers their devices. Moreover, the partnerships with Qualcomm and AMD expand its market reach, add flexibility for customers, and strengthen its long-term growth opportunity in both cyber safety and financial wellness.

