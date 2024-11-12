Gelteq appoints Bendell as President of U.S. Operations

Gelteq (GELS) announced that it has expanded its operations in the United States with the appointment of Adam Bendell as President of U.S. Operations.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GELS:
- Opening Day: Polyrizon, Gelteq debut in quiet IPO week
- Gelteq 1.3M share IPO priced at $4.00
- Gelteq opens at $4.00, IPO priced at $4.00
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.