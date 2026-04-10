GEHC Unifies bkActiv With Stealth AXiS for Live Neurosurgery Imaging

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced a digital integration between its bkActiv intraoperative ultrasound (iUS) system and Medtronic’s MDT Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system. Now commercially available, this combined solution delivers real-time advanced imaging during cranial surgeries, enhancing surgical planning and navigation workflows.

The companies are set to showcase this advancement at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting in May 2026, offering clinicians a closer look at how real-time imaging and navigation can transform surgical decision-making.

Per management, real-time visualization plays a vital role in helping cranial surgical teams evaluate anatomy, adapt to changes and make informed decisions during procedures. The company is pleased to deepen its longstanding partnership with Medtronic by integrating bkActiv with the Stealth AXiS system, reinforcing its shared commitment to enhancing surgical accuracy and boosting clinician confidence.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of GEHC dropped 1.1% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 11.2% compared with the industry’s 14.2% decline and the S&P 500’s 0.6% fall.

In the long run, the integration strengthens GEHC’s competitive positioning in the surgical imaging and navigation market. By embedding its ultrasound technology within Medtronic’s navigation ecosystem, GEHC expands its enterprise reach, increases the stickiness of its solutions and enhances opportunities for recurring revenues. The collaboration also reinforces GE HealthCare’s ability to deliver integrated, real-time imaging solutions, supporting sustained growth in its Surgical Innovations segment.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion.



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More on the Digital Integration

At its core, the integration enables neurosurgeons to use bkActiv as a seamless, “plug-and-play” visualization tool within the Stealth AXiS system, without interrupting existing surgical workflows. Recently cleared by the FDA for cranial procedures in the United States, the Stealth AXiS platform combines surgical planning, navigation and robotics into a unified system, enabling real-time insights in the operating room.

One of the most valuable applications of this integration is addressing “brain shift,” a natural movement or deformation of the brain that reduces the accuracy of pre-operative images. The bkActiv system is designed to deliver real-time visualization, helping clinicians monitor anatomical changes by providing live intraoperative ultrasound (iUS) images to the Stealth AXiS navigation system, where they can be viewed alongside pre-surgical MRI or CT scans.

Beyond integration, bkActiv brings a suite of advanced features designed for the neurosurgical environment. These include an image mirror function that replicates the ultrasound display on the scanner’s glass interface, incorporates sensitive color Doppler technology to visualize blood flow, along with advanced algorithms that ensure consistent image resolution and clarity around targeted areas.

In addition, bkActiv offers fully immersible transducers for simplified sterilization and single-use needle guides for improved safety. Its Transducer Smart Button technology enables surgeons to freeze, store and print images with a single press, while a sterilizable remote control allows full operation of the scanner from the sterile field.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Persistence Market Research, the intraoperative imaging market is valued at $2.9 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% through 2033.

Factors like the adoption of advanced imaging systems, integration of AI for surgical precision and workflow efficiency, strategic collaborations and system integration are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for True Definition DL, its newest deep learning-based CT image reconstruction solution. The technology delivers highly detailed, sharp images and builds on TrueFidelity DL and True Enhance DL, enabling faster scans and enhanced imaging performance across pulmonary, musculoskeletal and inner ear applications.

GE HealthCare has secured FDA 510(k) clearance for Photonova Spectra, a next-generation photon-counting CT solution. Built on advanced Deep Silicon detector technology, the platform offers flexible configurations to suit varied clinical needs. It combines wide coverage with ultra-high-definition spatial and spectral imaging, enabling faster scan speeds and accurate visualization of subtle tissue differences, small lesions and vascular structures.

GE HealthCare announced that View, a next-generation diagnostic imaging viewer within its Genesis Radiology Workspace, has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. Positioned as a zero-footprint viewer and cloud-native solution, the platform allows radiologists to access diagnostic images directly through a web browser without the need for specialized on-site hardware or software installations.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings recession rate of 1.9% compared with the industry’s 14.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

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