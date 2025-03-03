GEHC Stock May Rise on Freelium Magnet Launch, Boosts MR Access

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC has unveiled Freelium, a next-generation sealed magnet platform at ECR 2025, designed to revolutionize Magnetic Resonance (MR) imaging. The platform uses less than 1% of helium compared to traditional systems, promoting sustainability and expanding access to quality imaging in helium-scarce regions.

Powered by intelligent magnet technology, Freelium supports AI-enabled solutions with remote monitoring and automated recovery, ensuring consistent performance and reduced downtime. Its energy-efficient design aligns with GEHC’s sustainability goals while delivering high-quality diagnostics.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $87.35 on Friday. In the past six months, GEHC shares have gained 3% compared with the industry’s 7.5% growth. The S&P 500 increased 8.1% in the same time frame.

Freelium could drive GEHC's long-term stock growth by offering a sustainable, cost-efficient MR imaging solution. Its helium-saving design and AI-enabled features can attract more hospitals, especially in regions with limited helium supply. As demand for eco-friendly healthcare technologies grows, Freelium could boost GEHC's market share and revenue, strengthening its position in the medical imaging sector.

Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 15.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on GEHC’s Freelium

Traditional MR systems rely heavily on liquid helium to cool their magnets, which is essential for maintaining the system’s performance. However, helium is a scarce and expensive resource with a limited global supply, making it difficult for hospitals, especially in remote or low-resource regions, to maintain MR systems. Frequent helium refills also increase operational costs and can cause downtime if supply shortages occur. GEHC's Freelium solves this issue by using less than 1% of helium in a sealed magnet system, eliminating the need for regular refills while ensuring consistent performance, lower costs, and wider access to MR imaging.

Freelium is engineered to reduce operational costs without sacrificing performance. It operates without additional cooling or power requirements. It also includes intelligent sensor technology that enables remote system monitoring and automated recovery during power outages, eliminating the need for field engineer intervention. The platform is also optimized to integrate with AI-enabled solutions, unlocking the potential for advanced deep learning applications and improved diagnostic insights.

GE HealthCare highlights Freelium as part of its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The company has already saved approximately 3 million liters of helium through its magnet technology and Continuum upgrades. Freelium’s environmentally conscious design aligns with GE HealthCare’s vision to provide equitable access to healthcare while reducing the environmental impact of medical imaging systems.

GEHC’s Recent Developments in Imaging Space

In recent months, GEHC has made strategic moves to expand its imaging services and AI capabilities. In January 2025, GEHC partnered with Sutter Health in a seven-year Care Alliance to enhance access to innovative imaging services and improve the patient and clinician experience across the Sutter Health network. This collaboration aims to create a more seamless and coordinated healthcare system.

GEHC is also advancing its AI-driven technologies. In December 2024, the company submitted CleaRecon DL to the FDA for 510(k) clearance. This deep-learning technology is designed to enhance cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) image quality by bringing AI-based 3D reconstruction to the interventional suite, offering more precise imaging. Earlier in November, GEHC introduced the Pristina Via mammography system, providing advanced tools to improve both diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in breast care.

Additionally, GEHC expanded the applications of its OEC 3D mobile CBCT C-arm portfolio to support more efficient imaging during endoscopic bronchoscopy procedures. The company also partnered with DeepHealth, a RadNet subsidiary, to develop SmartTechnology, an AI-based solution aimed at improving workflow efficiency, clinical accuracy, and patient-centered care in medical imaging.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the industry have been discussed below.

Masimo MASI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 6.1% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.41%. Its shares have risen 63.5% against the industry’s 1.9% decline in the past six months.

Alphatec ATEC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 40% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 12.60%.

ATEC’s shares have gained 77% against the industry’s 1.9% decline in the past six months.

Avenna Healthcare AVAH, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 666.7% for 2025.

AVAH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 135.00%. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter results in March. Its shares have lost 21.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.9% decline.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.