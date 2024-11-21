GEHC Stock Likely to Gain on Portrait Mobile Solution's Prospects

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced the publication of positive data from the two-phase COSMOS (Continuous Ward Monitoring with the GE HealthCare Portrait Mobile Monitoring Solution) pilot study conducted with Cleveland Clinic.

The study demonstrated that real-time alerts from Portrait Mobile reduce the duration and severity of vital sign abnormalities. Continuous vital sign monitoring with Portrait Mobile enhances clinical decision-making, reduces alarm fatigue and improves patient outcomes in medical-surgical units.

Data from the COSMOS study were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Anesthesia. The study evaluated GEHC’s Portrait Mobile monitoring solution in 150 post-surgical patients for continuous monitoring of respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and pulse rate compared with intermittent monitoring (assessing patient every 4-6 hours after surgery). Study data demonstrates promising advancements in post-surgical monitoring through wireless and wearable technology.

In the year-to-date period, GEHC’s shares have risen 9.8% compared with the industry’s 13.6% growth. The S&P 500 has increased 24.5% in the same time frame.



Addressing Alarm Fatigue With Meaningful Alerts

Alarm fatigue is a widespread issue in healthcare, particularly in critical care and cardiac telemetry units, where alarm rates can reach hundreds per bed per day. In the COSMOS study, GE HealthCare's Portrait Mobile monitoring solution demonstrated its ability to mitigate this issue, averaging less than three alarms per patient per day in the post-surgical ward setting.

Notably, 82% of these alarms were deemed informative or useful by clinicians, highlighting their relevance in optimizing patient care. This stands in stark contrast to traditional systems, where excessive alarms often raise concerns about alarm management in lower acuity setting.

The utility of these alarms was further validated through actionable outcomes. In the Portrait Mobile group, alarms frequently prompted nursing interventions, with oxygen therapy adjustments being the most common response. Clinicians were prompted to supplement oxygen in about 60% more patients assigned to the Portrait Mobile group compared to those with intermittent monitoring alone.

Enhancing Clinical Decision-Making With Continuous Monitoring

Traditional post-surgical monitoring typically involves vital sign assessments every four to six hours, leaving substantial gaps during which patient deterioration can go unnoticed. The COSMOS study demonstrated that continuous monitoring with Portrait Mobile bridges this gap, enabling real-time alerts that facilitate timely clinical decisions. These alerts reduced the duration and severity of vital sign abnormalities by 25% by providing clinicians with critical data to preempt complications.

The transformative potential of continuous monitoring implies a significant opportunity noting that it provides actionable information without overburdening nursing staff. This capability is vital in reducing the risk of undetected patient deterioration, which remains a significant concern in post-surgical care. Globally, 30-day postoperative mortality is the third leading cause of death, underscoring the need for technologies that facilitate early intervention.

Supporting Healthcare Systems Amid Workforce Shortages

The COSMOS study findings are particularly relevant as healthcare systems face mounting challenges, including workforce shortages and increasing patient complexity. GE HealthCare’s Portrait Mobile monitoring solution supports clinicians by prioritizing patients requiring immediate attention, thereby streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency.

According to GE HealthCare’s The State of Flexible Healthcare Delivery survey, 74% of respondents believe that expanding continuous monitoring technologies can help identify patient deterioration earlier. This aligns with the demonstrated benefits of Portrait Mobile, which not only aid in early detection but also reduce unnecessary interventions by minimizing non-actionable alarms.

GEHC believes that continuous monitoring solutions can be configured to deliver actionable alarms while maximizing clinical value, ensuring that healthcare providers can focus on delivering high-quality care without unnecessary distractions.

Future Directions: Scaling Continuous Monitoring

The COSMOS pilot study serves as a precursor to the broader clinical adoption of continuous monitoring technologies. Following the pilot’s success, a full clinical study is underway to further evaluate the efficacy of the Portrait Mobile solution. This initiative is part of GE HealthCare’s FlexAcuity monitoring solutions, designed to adapt to varying patient needs in dynamic healthcare environments.

Portrait Mobile has also garnered international recognition for its innovative design, winning the iF Design Gold Award for Product Design in 2022 and an iF Design Award in 2023. These accolades reflect the solution’s emphasis on user-centric design, which is critical for seamless integration into clinical workflows.

Favorable Industry Prospects for GEHC

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global postoperative management market size was valued at $35.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% till 2030 to reach $57.27 billion.

Rising awareness about surgical treatments, prevalence of chronic disease, growing consumer need for painkillers, technological advancements and shift toward value-based care are primary factors that should drive the market till 2030.

This implies a significant opportunity for GEHC’s continuous Portrait Mobile solution as it provides advanced technology that will play a pivotal role in advancing patient care while alleviating the burdens faced by clinicians.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

