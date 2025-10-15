GEHC Stock Up Following New Launch to Streamline Perinatal Workflow

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC announced the launch of CareIntellect for Perinatal yesterday. It is a cloud-first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application designed to deliver clear, actionable insights that will likely aid clinicians improve maternal and fetal care.

It is worth mentioning that the CareIntellect for Perinatal, part of GE HealthCare’s CareIntellect family of clinical and operational applications, has been developed in collaboration with HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA.

The latest launch is expected to boost GE HealthCare’s Patient Care Solutions (PCS) business and strengthen its foothold in the niche space.

Trend of GE HealthCare Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company gained nearly 0.7% till yesterday’s closing.

Historically, the company has gained a top-line boost from its various product innovations and launches. We expect market sentiment on the stock to remain positive around this announcement, too.

GE HealthCare currently has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion. It has an earnings yield of 6.3%. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 16.5%.

Significance of GEHC’s Latest Product Launch

Per GE HealthCare, CareIntellect for Perinatal is expected to support clinicians by integrating information from various clinical sources in a single place, making it fast and easy for clinicians to monitor status, annotate clinical events, search historical data and remotely monitor patients with the aim of providing timely patient insights. Notably, this is the second application within GEHC’s CareIntellect family of clinical and operational applications built to help healthcare systems quickly and easily deploy and scale new applications.

HCA Healthcare’s management believes that the collaboration will likely help to ensure that the technology meets caregivers’ needs and supports the aim of achieving the best possible outcomes for moms and babies. HCA Healthcare expects to support seamless integration into clinicians’ workflow, delivering actionable insights directly at the point of care and ensuring patient safety.

Industry Prospects in Favor of GE HealthCare

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global clinical perinatal software market was estimated at $169.9 million in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3%. Factors like the increasing birth rates in developed countries and issues such as natal mortality and preterm births due to inadequate diagnosis and obstetric care, are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to provide a significant boost to GE HealthCare's business.

GEHC’s Recent Developments

This month, GE HealthCare announced the unveiling of Carestation 850, its next-generation, FDA 510(k) pending anesthesia delivery system that is designed to help care teams adapt to evolving clinical and operational needs.

In July, GE HealthCare reported its second-quarter 2025 results, wherein the strength in its PCS business was driven by growth in Monitoring Solutions.

GE HealthCare’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 18.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.6% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 15.9% in the same time frame.



GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GE HealthCare carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Solventum Corporation SOLV and ResMed Inc. RMD.

Solventum, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 4.1%. SOLV’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Solventum’s shares have gained 0.3% against the industry’s 15.8% decline in the past year.

ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.8%. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.5%.

ResMed has rallied 13.8% against the industry’s 1.6% decline in the past year.

