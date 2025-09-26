GEHC Inks License Agreement With Lantheus for Prostate Imaging Agent

GE HealthCare GEHC recently announced that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with medical imaging agents and products manufacturer, Lantheus Holdings, gaining access to the development of the latter’s PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent, piflufolastat F18.

Per the terms of the deal, GEHC will develop, manufacture, and commercialize the agent in Japan for prostate cancer diagnostics and companion diagnostic use. GE HealthCare will pay an upfront fee along with milestone payments. GEHC will also pay royalties on sales of the agent in Japan following a successful commercialization. Lantheus will also transfer regulatory dossiers, manufacturing competencies, and technical support, enabling GE HealthCare to drive clinical development in Japan. GEHC will also be responsible for potential regulatory submissions and the commercial launch of the agent in Japan.

Please note that Lantheus’ piflufolastat F18 is already approved in the United States under the trade name of PYLARIFY as an imaging agent for positive lesions in men with prostate cancer. It is also approved in Europe under the trade name of PYLCLARI. The agent enables visualization of lymph nodes, bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer.

GEHC’s shares have lost 8.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 4.7% gain. The S&P 500 has gained 13.7% in the same time frame.



PYLARIFY is the leading PSMA PET imaging agent in the United States for prostate cancer. A successful commercialization of piflufolastat F18 in Japan will likely lead to significant sales as the country has the third largest prostate cancer cases, following the United States and China. With its aging population and growing screening initiatives, Japan represents both a medical and commercial imperative for next-generation diagnostics.

The recent agreement expands GE HealthCare’s pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals, a powerful new option for detecting and monitoring prostate cancer. PYLARIFY has already been used in over 500,000 scans across 48 states in the United States.

For GE HealthCare, the partnership bolsters its Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) division and validates its NMP acquisition. With prostate cancer incidence rising in Japan, adding PYLARIFY to its portfolio strengthens GEHC’s positioning as a comprehensive radiopharmaceutical provider.

GE HealthCare will leverage its recent acquisition of Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd., the leading radiopharmaceutical company an in Japan. The acquisition has added extensive manufacturing network and R&D expertise to GEHC’s portfolio that will enable the company to advance the detection and care of prostate cancer.

GEHC and Lantheus will form a Joint Steering Committee to oversee the development and commercialization activities of piflufolastat F18 in Japan.

