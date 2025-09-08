GEHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.39, changing hands as high as $77.65 per share. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEHC's low point in its 52 week range is $57.65 per share, with $94.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.53. The GEHC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

