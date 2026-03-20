GEHC Acquires Intelerad to Boost Cloud-First, AI Imaging Capabilities

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Intelerad for $2.3 billion, funded by a combination of cash on hand and debt financing, subject to standard adjustments. The deal expands GEHC’s reach into high-growth clinics and ambulatory settings while complementing its established strength in end-to-end imaging solutions across ambulatory, teleradiology and hospital care settings.

By integrating Intelerad’s technology and customer base, GEHC aims to build a more comprehensive, cloud-first and AI-driven imaging platform. This combined offering is expected to lower imaging infrastructure costs and accelerate deployment timelines across healthcare settings.

Per management, GEHC is excited to welcome Intelerad, as the combination will help build a comprehensive, cloud-first and AI-enabled enterprise imaging platform. Intelerad’s cloud-based software will enhance GEHC’s imaging technologies and AI capabilities by simplifying complex workflows and enabling more precise, connected care for patients and providers across the healthcare continuum.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GEHC have gained 0.2% since the announcement on Wednesday. Over the past six months, shares of the company have dropped 5.9% compared with the industry’s 20% decline and the S&P 500’s 0.1% fall.

In the long run, the acquisition of Intelerad strengthens GEHC’s growth outlook by expanding its presence beyond hospitals into high-growth ambulatory and specialty care settings. The deal will expand its enterprise imaging footprint by delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions across ambulatory, teleradiology and hospital settings, while advancing its D3 strategy through faster development of disease-focused smart devices. The integration enhances a connected, cloud-first imaging ecosystem with a broader portfolio of AI, digital tools and SaaS offerings to improve clinical operations. Overall, the tuck-in acquisition is expected to strengthen GEHC’s Imaging segment, drive higher recurring revenues and reinforce its position as a leader in enterprise imaging and precision care solutions while driving sustainable, long-term value creation.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion.



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More on the Acquisition

Intelerad will operate under GEHC’s Imaging business, continuing to serve customers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Oceania. The acquisition aligns with GEHC’s long-term vision of delivering seamless, data-driven care across the healthcare continuum.

GEHC expects the acquisition of Intelerad to deliver solid financial and strategic returns over the coming years. In its first full year under GEHC ownership, Intelerad is projected to generate around $270 million in revenues, with 90% coming from recurring sources. The company is expected to maintain strong profitability, with adjusted EBITDA margins exceeding 30%. Currently growing at a low double-digit rate, Intelerad’s revenue trajectory is anticipated to accelerate with the support of GEHC’s scale and capabilities.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to GEHC’s revenue growth and adjusted EBIT margins. However, due to financing costs, it may be slightly dilutive to adjusted EPS in the near term, a headwind the company plans to offset through cost efficiencies. Over the longer term, GEHC targets a high-single-digit return on invested capital by year five.

Jordan Bazinsky, CEO of Intelerad, said that joining GE HealthCare will accelerate the company’s vision of a smarter and connected imaging ecosystem, leveraging cloud and AI to remove long-standing barriers, deliver faster clinical insights and provide patients with a seamless and precise care experience.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the AI-based medical imaging market is valued at $2.57 trillion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.6% through 2035.

Factors like the rising demand for accurate and early diagnosis, advancements in machine learning and data analytics, efficiency and workflow optimization, the growing adoption and the expansion of applications and commercialization potential by healthcare providers are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently announced a development partnership with Springbok Analytics to combine its MRI technology with Springbok’s AI-powered analysis platform, with the goal of transforming how muscle health is measured and visualized.

GE HealthCare announced that View, a next-generation diagnostic imaging viewer within its Genesis Radiology Workspace, has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. Positioned as a zero-footprint viewer and cloud-native solution, the platform allows radiologists to access diagnostic images directly through a web browser without the need for specialized on-site hardware or software installations.

GE HealthCare unveiled the latest generation of its LOGIQ general imaging ultrasound portfolio, aimed at advancing image clarity, improving workflow efficiency and strengthening diagnostic confidence. The new range — LOGIQ E10 Series, LOGIQ Fortis and LOGIQ Totus — incorporates Verisound Digital architecture along with AI-enabled capabilities to deliver enhanced imaging performance across diverse clinical applications.

GE HealthCare secured FDA 510(k) clearance for three new MRI innovations: SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, a 1.5T sealed magnet system; SIGNA Bolt, a high-performance 3T scanner; and SIGNA One, an AI-powered workflow platform that optimizes MRI processes from exam setup through post-processing.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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