GEF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.70, changing hands as low as $62.69 per share. Greif Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $55.95 per share, with $71.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.83.

