GEF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.68, changing hands as low as $64.12 per share. Greif Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $57.38 per share, with $76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.74.

