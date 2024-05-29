News & Insights

Geely Automobile Schedules Board Meeting

May 29, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Geely Automobile Holdings (HK:0175) has released an update.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is set to convene a board meeting on June 28, 2024, to approve its unaudited quarterly financial results for the period ending March 31, 2024. The meeting will be held in Hong Kong and will address various items, including the performance of the company and its subsidiaries.

