GEE Group's Earnings Break Even in Q1, Revenues Down Y/Y

Shares of GEE Group Inc. JOB have declined 4.4% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a 1.5% decline for the S&P 500 index over the same period. Over the past month, the stock gained 2%, trailing the S&P 500’s 3.7% increase.

GEE Group reported fiscal second quarter 2026 breakeven earnings per share, compared with a net loss of 30 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue declined 20% year over year to $19.5 million, while gross profit fell 11% to $7.4 million. However, gross margin expanded to 38.1% from 34.1% a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.01 million, compared with a loss of $33 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved to positive $0.1 million from a loss of $0.6 million in the prior-year period.

The quarterly results were driven by higher-margin direct hire placements, improved gross margins and cost reductions.

GEE Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GEE Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GEE Group Inc. Quote

Revenue Trends and Business Metrics

Direct hire placement revenues rose about 7% year over year to $3.2 million in the quarter, continuing a trend management described as a bright spot in an otherwise difficult hiring environment. Management noted that demand for these higher-margin placements has improved as some customers restart projects and hiring initiatives.

Contract staffing revenues, however, fell 24% year over year to $16.3 million. Management attributed much of the decline to the loss of a major customer after it was acquired and shifted staffing services to an affiliate of the buyer. That customer accounted for $2.5 million of revenue in the prior-year quarter. Excluding that account loss, contract staffing revenue would have declined 14%.

The company also cited macroeconomic uncertainty, elevated interest rates, inflation, geopolitical issues and the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools as factors that have weighed on labor demand and hiring activity. Management said AI adoption across industries has led some businesses to reduce hiring plans and workforce needs.

Gross margin improved by 400 basis points year over year to 38.1%, helped by a greater mix of direct hire revenue, which carries substantially higher margins than contract staffing. The company also benefited from higher pricing and spreads in certain contract staffing operations, as well as the absence of the lower-margin customer account that was lost earlier in the fiscal year.

Expense Reduction Efforts

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 20% year over year to $7.4 million during the quarter. Management said cost-cutting measures implemented in the latter part of fiscal 2025 contributed about $1.3 million in quarterly savings. The company has streamlined operations and increased productivity initiatives to align expenses with lower business volumes.

Executives also highlighted

ongoing investments in enterprise resource planning systems, applicant tracking systems and AI-enabled recruiting and sales tools aimed at improving operational efficiency. Management expects these initiatives to enhance recruiting speed, candidate matching accuracy and scalability while lowering costs over time.

Management Commentary and Outlook

Chairman and chief executive officer Derek Dewan said the company remains cautiously optimistic that labor market conditions are stabilizing. Management pointed to improving direct hire trends and early signs that businesses are beginning to initiate new projects requiring additional staffing resources.

The company did not provide formal financial guidance. However, management said it expects continued productivity improvements and believes demand for direct hire placements could remain solid through the remainder of fiscal 2026. Executives also said contingent labor demand may stabilize later this year if economic conditions improve.

GEE Group ended the quarter with $20.3 million in cash, no long-term debt and $4.9 million of undrawn borrowing availability under its asset-based lending facility. Net working capital stood at $23.8 million, and the current ratio was 4.6.

Other Developments

Management said the company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives with the assistance of Roth Capital Partners to maximize shareholder value. According to executives, the review process has generated multiple unsolicited expressions of interest and remains active.

Separately, GEE Group filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that would allow the company to issue up to $100 million in equity or debt securities in future offerings once declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management said the filing is intended to provide financial flexibility for potential acquisitions or strategic transactions and emphasized that any use of the shelf would likely be tied to accretive opportunities rather than general share dilution.

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