Gear Up for RTX (RTX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that RTX (RTX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $22.74 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RTX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Net Sales- Collins Aerospace' reaching $7.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney' will reach $8.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Raytheon' should arrive at $7.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted' stands at $1.19 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.21 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted' will reach $822.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $728.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted' will likely reach $707.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $717.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Eliminations and Other- Adjusted' to come in at -$65.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of RTX have returned +6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, RTX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

