Gear Up for Plug Power (PLUG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Plug Power (PLUG) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.09 per share, indicating an increase of 57.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $142.52 million, representing an increase of 6.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Plug Power metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other' reaching $63.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' should come in at $22.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' to reach $30.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' will likely reach $27.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Plug Power shares have witnessed a change of +31.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PLUG is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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