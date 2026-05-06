Gear Up for Epam (EPAM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Epam (EPAM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 billion, up 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Epam metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services' will likely reach $339.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech' to come in at $208.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare' of $165.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals' should arrive at $239.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel' should come in at $273.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material' stands at $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price' to reach $227.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Contract Type- Licensing and other revenues' will reach $10.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +38.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Customer Location- Americas' will reach $830.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Customer Location- APAC' reaching $27.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA' at $533.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Headcount' will reach 62,926 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61,700 .

Over the past month, shares of Epam have returned -18.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, EPAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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