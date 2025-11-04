Gear Up for Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Curtiss-Wright (CW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.28 per share, indicating an increase of 10.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $871.92 million, representing an increase of 9.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Curtiss-Wright metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial' to come in at $247.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power' stands at $377.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics' reaching $247.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Reported Operating income (expense)- Naval & Power' will reach $58.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.04 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Reported Operating income (expense)- Defense Electronics' at $64.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63.64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Reported Operating income (expense)- Aerospace & Industrial' will reach $44.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.44 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Curtiss-Wright shares have recorded returns of +8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

