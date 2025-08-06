Gear Up for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment (AMC) to post quarterly loss of -$0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 90.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.35 billion, up 30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 255.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AMC Entertainment metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $477.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other theatre' should arrive at $122.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Admissions' of $748.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, AMC Entertainment shares have recorded returns of -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.