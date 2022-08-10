GEA Group Q2 EBITDA Before Restructuring Expenses Rises; Confirms 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported that its second quarter EBITDA before restructuring expenses grew by 9 percent to 167 million euros. Before restructuring expenses, earnings per share increased to 0.53 euros from 0.48 euros.

Profit for the period was 76.7 million euros compared to 76.9 million euros, last year. Earnings per share remained unchanged at 0.43 euros.

Order intake rose by 8.5 percent to 1.40 billion euros. Revenue climbed by 10 percent to 1.27 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 8.9 percent.

GEA has confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2022. Revenue is forecasted to grow on an organic basis by more than 5 percent. EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is expected to be in a range between 630 million euros and 690 million euros.

