Is GE Vernova Thriving on Growing Nuclear SMR Opportunities?

With increasing global demand for low-carbon energy sources, nuclear small modular reactors ("SMRs") are seeing increased adoption lately, thanks to their lower siting costs, shorter production times and easier scalability that enable operations in remote locations. As a prominent clean energy stock, GE Vernova Inc. GEV has been making significant progress by capitalizing on this trend.

Notably, through its GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (“GVH”) joint venture, the company is currently engaged in the development and deployment of its flagship BWRX-300 SMR, a compact nuclear reactor capable of generating 300 megawatt (“MW”) power. This reactor features significantly lower capital cost per MW compared to a typical water-cooled SMR. The first BWRX-300 SMR is currently scheduled to be commissioned in Canada in 2029, at Ontario Power Generation's Darlington New Nuclear Project site.

Looking ahead, with the need to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050 to meet net-zero targets (according to the World Nuclear Association), GE Vernova is actively working to capture a larger market share through strategic agreements aimed at expanding deployment of its BWRX-300 SMRs.

Evidently, in July 2025, GVH and Fortum entered into an early work agreement to advance potential deployment of the BWRX-300 SMR in Finland and Sweden. In May, Emirates Nuclear Energy Company and GVH signed an MoU to jointly evaluate the deployment of the BWRX-300 SMR technology internationally. GVH has also signed a series of MOUs with UK firms to enhance the deployment of BWRX-300 SMR in Great Britain.

With these strategic partnerships, GE Vernova remains well-positioned to thrive as nuclear SMR demand gains global momentum.

Other Stocks Warranting a Look

GEV apart, other companies like NuScale Power SMR and BWX Technologies BWXT also stand to benefit from the expanding integration of nuclear energy in the global clean energy mix.

Notably, NuScale Power is actively developing and pursuing the deployment of small modular reactors, specifically its NuScale Power Module (“NPM”) design. In May 2025, the company received design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its uprated 250 MWt (77 MWe) NPM.

On the other hand, BWX Technologies plays a critical role in the development and deployment of small module reactors and microreactors. In January 2025, the company secured a contract to manufacture the reactor pressure vessel for GE Hitachi’s BWRX-300 SMR.

The Zacks Rundown for GEV

Shares of GE Vernova have surged a solid 238.4% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 53.3% gain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, GEV is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 57.52X, representing a roughly 175.3% premium compared to the industry average of 20.89X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEV’s 2025 and 2026 sales suggests a year-over-year improvement of 6.4% and 10%, respectively. The near-term bottom-line estimate for the company has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GEV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

