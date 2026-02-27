GE Vernova Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Key Points

GE Vernova's backlog grew by $31.2 billion in 2025.

The company also doubled its dividend and authorized an increase in share buybacks.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

Since spinning off and becoming its own company in 2024, GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) has grown explosively. It's a global leader in energy infrastructure with a diversified portfolio. As energy demand becomes increasingly insatiable, GE Vernova's growth story is compelling. But has the stock reached unsustainable levels, or should investors increase their position? Let's evaluate whether GE Vernova is a buy, sell, or hold.

GE Vernova's business is soaring

GE Vernova's growth in 2025 was impressive. For the 2025 year, orders were up 34%. The company's backlog grew a whopping $31.2 billion, and revenue increased 9%. GE Vernova's outlook is so strong that the company raised its 2026 guidance and outlook by 2028.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

GE Vernova also remains friendly to shareholders as its strong free cash flow (FCF) position has enabled the company to double its quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.50 per share in 2026. The company also authorized a share buyback increase from $6 billion to $10 billion. All of this is positive news for investors.

Electrification and power at a hefty price

There is a case to be made that the stock is currently overvalued. First, shares of GE Vernova skyrocketed in the past 12 months, shooting up more than 170%. Second, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now over 50, which is tremendously high for a company such as Vernova compared to its peers.

Wind is mostly a disappointing bluster

Then there's the wind segment. GE Vernova's wind business is a light breeze compared to the hurricane force of its power and electrification counterparts. In 2025, Vernova's wind revenue decreased 6%. There's a lot of uncertainty in offshore wind, both with policy changes and project delays due to federal licensing holdups. While the company is focusing on the growth of its other business lines, wind remains a problem.

Should you buy, sell, or hold?

The analyst consensus is essentially that GE Vernova remains a buy. For investors already long GE Vernova, there's absolutely no reason to consider the stock a sell. The growth trajectory of the company is promising, particularly with more than $30 billion in future revenue visibility.

For investors who don't own GE Vernova but are looking to get in, the current valuation isn't super attractive. I'd look to buy any dip, or you could make peace with the premium price, knowing that GE Vernova over the long term is going to reward you.

Although utility and energy companies are often associated with value investing, GE Vernova's dividend yield is only about 0.23%. I think the growth side of the company is far more compelling and appealing to investors seeking long-term stock appreciation.

Should you buy stock in GE Vernova right now?

Before you buy stock in GE Vernova, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE Vernova wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.