GE Vernova Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.745 billion, or $17.44 per share. This compares with $254 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $9.339 billion from $8.032 billion last year.

GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.745 Bln. vs. $254 Mln. last year. -EPS: $17.44 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $9.339 Bln vs. $8.032 Bln last year.

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