GE Vernova And Solventum Set To Join S&P 500

March 27, 2024 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Solventum Corp. (SOLV) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 1, replacing V.F. Corp. (VFC), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3.

V.F. will replace ModivCare Inc. (MODV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on April 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent 3M Co. (MMM) is spinning off Solventum in a transaction expected to be completed April 1.

Following the spin-off, the parent 3M will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100.

V.F. is no longer representative of the large-cap market space, and ModivCare is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

In addition, S&P Dow Jones Indices said that GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 2, replacing Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY), which will be moved to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3.

Dentsply Sirona will replace Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Fox Factory Holding will replace The E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, also effective prior to the open of trading on April 3.

S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Corp. (GE) is spinning off GE Vernova in a transaction expected to be completed April 2.

Following the spin-off, General Electric will have a name change to GE Aerospace and will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100.

Dentsply Sirona is no longer representative of the large-cap market space. Fox Factory Holding is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space, and E.W. Scripps is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

RTTNews
More articles by this source

