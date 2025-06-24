GE HealthCare's Flyrcado Sets New Benchmark in Cardiac PET Imaging

GE HealthCare GEHC recently unveiled new advancements in precision cardiac care at the 2025 SNMMI annual meeting in New Orleans, with a spotlight on Flyrcado—its FDA-approved Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent for myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI).

As cardiovascular disease continues to rise globally, GEHC emphasized Flyrcado’s role in enabling more accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and broader access to personalized cardiac care through advanced molecular imaging.

GEHC’s Flyrcado Setting New Benchmark

Flyrcado reflects GEHC’s broader focus on advancing precision cardiac care through molecular imaging. It plays a key role in enabling earlier disease detection, personalizing treatment strategies, and monitoring therapy response or disease progression. The company highlighted Flyrcado at the 2025 SNMMI annual meeting, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced diagnostic tools that improve outcomes for the growing population at risk of cardiovascular disease.

GEHC’s Flyrcado (flurpiridaz F 18) is a fluorine-18 PET MPI agent developed for patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease. Flyrcado has a longer half-life of approximately 110 minutes. This allows for centralized production and broad distribution. For the first time, it also enables the practical integration of exercise stress testing with cardiac PET imaging. Compatible with GEHC’s Omni Legend PET/CT and other systems, the agent is designed to support detailed assessment of myocardial perfusion, ischemia, and infiltrative cardiomyopathies.

Recently launched in select U.S. markets, Flyrcado received CMS pass-through status effective April 1 and is supported by a specific HCPCS billing code. The agent is now covered by all seven Medicare Administrative Contractors and by more than 50% of commercial insurers under updated national and regional cardiac PET policies. Coverage has expanded beyond hospital outpatient settings, and GEHC has established a dedicated Flyrcado Support Center to assist providers with coding, benefits investigations, and claims submissions.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of the company closed flat at $71.16 yesterday following the announcement. In the year-to-date period, GEHC shares have lost 9% against the industry’s 4% growth. The S&P 500 increased 0.8% in the same time frame.

Flyrcado positions GEHC for long-term growth by expanding its presence in the high-value molecular imaging market, where demand for precision cardiac diagnostics is rising. With broad payer coverage, CMS reimbursement, and compatibility with existing PET/CT systems, Flyrcado can accelerate the shift from SPECT to PET imaging—unlocking recurring revenue from both radiopharmaceutical sales and imaging hardware. As adoption scales beyond hospitals in outpatient settings, Flyrcado strengthens GEHC’s precision care portfolio and supports its strategy to drive margin expansion through innovation-led, high-utility diagnostics.

Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Recent Moves by GEHC’s Competitors in Cardiac Care

Koninklijke Philips PHG has recently accelerated its cardiac imaging leadership through advanced AI integration in both CT and ultrasound modalities. In January 2025, the company launched the AI-enabled CT 5300, a 128-slice CT system equipped with AI-powered cardiac motion correction and reconstruction at AOCR 2025, enhancing image clarity, speeding workflows, and reducing radiation exposure in cardiac scans.

Complementing this, Philips' Spectral CT 7500 continues to deliver “always-on” dual-layer spectral imaging, FDA-cleared for 4D respiratory-gated applications, offering clinicians the ability to assess coronary arteries and myocardial perfusion with superior diagnostic confidence during a single, swift scan.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX through its AI imaging division Nanox.AI, received FDA 510(k) clearance for HealthCCSng V2.0 in August 2024, an AI-powered solution that automatically quantifies coronary artery calcium (CAC) from routine non-gated chest CT scans, adding a “zero calcium” category and numerical scoring for more nuanced risk stratification.

At SCCT 2024, real-world studies were showcased, including evidence from Brigham & Women’s Hospital demonstrating that HealthCCSng flagged incidental CAC in more than 50% of immune-mediated inflammatory disease patients highlighting its potential for early detection and preventive care across broad clinical settings.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

