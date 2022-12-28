Markets
GE

GE HealthCare Technologies To Join S&P 500

December 28, 2022 — 07:59 pm EST

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on January 5, 2023, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date.

S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3.

