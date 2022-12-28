GE HealthCare Technologies To Join S&P 500

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on January 5, 2023, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date.

S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.