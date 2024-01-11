GE Healthcare (GEHC) Buys MIM Software to Boost Imaging Tools

GE HealthCare GEHC recently announced an agreement to acquire MIM Software, a global supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and medical imaging analysis tools. Financial details of the acquisition are kept under wraps. GE HealthCare plans to use its cash on hand to fund this deal.

As the fields of radiology, molecular imaging, and radiation oncology are growing, GE HealthCare plans to incorporate MIM Software solutions into its advanced visualization offerings to help patients with AI-based segmentation and contouring, as well as dosimetry analysis, throughout their treatment journeys.

Price Performance

For the past six months, GEHC shares have lost 6.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 15.6%. However, the S&P 500 rose 6.5% in the same time frame.



More on the Acquisition

With the acquisition, GE Healthcare expects to incorporate the best of MIM Software’s imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities across various care areas for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems around the world.

The portfolio of cutting-edge imaging solutions from MIM Software offers several advantageous features, such as the incorporation of diagnostic images from various modalities into treatment plans, automation to lessen manual interventions and repetitive tasks, advanced processing and quantitation in nuclear medicine and diagnostic imaging to help determine therapy response, and a platform to support Theranostics imaging and dosimetry.

With the agreement to acquire MIM Software, GE HealthCare is aiming to broaden the scope of precision care across several disease states and imaging practices by improving its offerings and focus. Examples of these include radiation oncology's streamlined workflow solutions for treating advanced prostate cancer, neurology's beta amyloid imaging for diagnosing and tracking Alzheimer's patients, and myocardial perfusion for diagnosing coronary artery disease.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global medical image analysis software market size was estimated at $3.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.

A rapid growth in the demand for diagnostic imaging software in various medical specialties, including orthopedics, dental, neurology, urology, and oncology, is poised to drive market growth.

Notable Developments

In November 2023, GE Healthcare announced the release of an all-in-once platform of AI apps called MyBreastAI Suite to assist physicians with breast cancer diagnosis and increase workflow productivity.

GE Healthcare recently introduced a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system called SIGNA Champion to enhance the standard care of MRI exams for patients by incorporating AI features to help enable faster and more precise MRI scans.

