GE HealthCare to Acquire Intelerad for $2.3B to Boost Cloud Imaging

GE HealthCare GEHC recently announced an agreement to acquire Intelerad, a leading cloud-based medical imaging software provider, in a $2.3 billion all-cash deal. The acquisition aligns with GEHC’s strategy to expand its cloud-enabled and AI-powered capabilities across both inpatient and rapidly growing outpatient care settings, supporting the company’s long-term precision care vision.

The deal is likely to bring in Intelerad’s strong outpatient and ambulatory presence into GEHC’s already established hospital-based imaging portfolio, creating a more connected enterprise imaging ecosystem. Management expects the combination to accelerate SaaS growth, increase recurring revenue and strengthen GEHC’s competitive positioning as demand for scalable cloud imaging solutions continues to rise globally.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat at Friday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares have lost 2.3% against the industry’s 3.4% growth. The S&P 500 has gained 13.7% in the same time frame.

In the long run, the acquisition is expected to enhance GEHC’s growth profile by expanding into the fast-growing outpatient imaging segment and accelerating its shift toward a high-margin, recurring SaaS revenue model. By combining GEHC’s clinical imaging and AI strengths with Intelerad’s cloud-first platform and workflow management capabilities, the company is positioned to deliver more integrated solutions, improve customer retention, and unlock meaningful cost and revenue synergies. This should support stronger margins and more predictable long-term performance.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $34.8 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Acquisition News

GEHC has agreed to acquire Intelerad for a purchase price of $2.3 billion in cash, marking a significant expansion into cloud-based enterprise imaging. Intelerad is a major provider of medical imaging and workflow management software with a strong presence in outpatient and ambulatory care settings, complementing GEHC’s hospital-focused footprint. The transaction includes plans to integrate Intelerad’s radiology and cardiology cloud platforms, cloud PACS, AI-enabled workflow tools, and image sharing solutions into GEHC’s product portfolio.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions. GEHC intends to finance the acquisition through cash on hand and debt financing. Intelerad is projected to generate approximately $270 million in revenues in the first full year, with around 90% recurring revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 30%. Revenue currently grows in the low double digits and is expected to accelerate post-integration. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to GEHC’s top-line growth and adjusted EBIT margin, slightly dilutive to adjusted EPS in the short term, and targeting a high-single-digit return on invested capital by year five.

Benefits of the Acquisition to GEHC

This acquisition strengthens GE HealthCare’s long-term strategic positioning by expanding its reach into the rapidly growing outpatient and ambulatory imaging market, a segment valued at more than $2 billion globally and expected to grow at a double-digit pace. With healthcare providers increasingly shifting imaging procedures outside hospitals and seeking unified, scalable platforms, GEHC gains an opportunity to serve a broader customer base across multiple care settings. The deal also supports the company’s push to triple its cloud-enabled product offerings by 2028, aligning with ongoing demand for integrated digital solutions that improve operational efficiency and clinical productivity.

Financially, the addition of Intelerad’s recurring SaaS revenue model strengthens GEHC’s earnings quality and predictability, helping drive a more durable growth profile. The acquisition is expected to boost revenue growth and expand margins immediately upon closing, supported by meaningful cost efficiencies and cross-selling opportunities across GEHC’s global footprint. Over time, the integration is anticipated to deliver stronger profitability and improved return on capital, reinforcing GEHC’s transition toward a solutions-driven, higher-margin digital healthcare business.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.40, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

