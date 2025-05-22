GE and UAG Partner to Enhance CT7/T700 Engine Parts Availability

GE Aerospace GE recently entered into a limited distribution agreement with United Aero Group (“UAG”), allowing the latter to distribute parts and spares of GE’s CT7/T700 engines. With this partnership, GE intends to provide CT7/T700 operators with increased access to maintenance solutions and parts.



Based in Shelton, CT, UAG is engaged in providing engine parts, repair management and comprehensive aftermarket services. The company serves both military and commercial operators, offering solutions to ensure operational safety and efficiency.

Inside The Headlines

Since the launch of GE’s CT7/T700, the engine family has completed more that 130 million flight hours. Of late, more than 25,000 of these engines have been delivered. The CT7/T700 engines are installed in 15 types of military and civilian helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft globally.



Per the latest deal, UAG will help GE Aerospace expand the availability of OEM-backed parts and materials of CT7/T700 engines in the regions that are not currently served by distributors. Through this collaboration, GE Aerospace remains focused on delivering enhanced support services to ensure that its engine parts are easily available to the operators of CT7 and T700 engines. This will enable GE’s customers to operate with enhanced safety and operational efficiency.

GE’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GE Aerospace is benefiting from a growing installed base and higher utilization of engine platforms, driven by strong momentum and growth across the commercial and defense sectors. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline and airframer dynamics, and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



In the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 29.6% compared with the industry’s 9.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

