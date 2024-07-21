News & Insights

GE Aerospace, U.S. DOE Expand Supercomputing For New Open Fan Engine Architecture

July 21, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have reached a new Cooperative Research & Development Agreement on supercomputing, expanding the company's capabilities to design next-generation aircraft engine technologies like Open Fan.

GE Aerospace and Oak Ridge will collaborate to develop new, state-of-the-art computational modeling and simulation capabilities. Oak Ridge's expertise will help GE Aerospace better manage large simulations, more efficiently extract information, incorporate cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to improve understanding of results, and streamline the process to visualize the physics.

GE Aerospace said it plans to hire more than 900 engineers in 2024, reflecting its continued focus on innovation to support current aircraft engine programs and develop new technologies for the future of flight.

