GE Aerospace Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.452 billion, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $1.905 billion, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GE Aerospace reported adjusted earnings of $1.677 billion or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $12.717 billion from $10.812 billion last year.

GE Aerospace earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.452 Bln. vs. $1.905 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.31 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $12.717 Bln vs. $10.812 Bln last year.

