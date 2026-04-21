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GE Aerospace Q1 Sales Increase

April 21, 2026 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) reported a profit for first quarter of $1.930 billion

The company's earnings totaled $1.930 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $1.967 billion, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GE Aerospace reported adjusted earnings of $1.963 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $12.392 billion from $9.935 billion last year.

GE Aerospace earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.930 Bln. vs. $1.967 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $12.392 Bln vs. $9.935 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.10 To $ 7.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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