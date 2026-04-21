GE Aerospace Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) reported a profit for first quarter of $1.930 billion

The company's earnings totaled $1.930 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $1.967 billion, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GE Aerospace reported adjusted earnings of $1.963 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $12.392 billion from $9.935 billion last year.

GE Aerospace earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.930 Bln. vs. $1.967 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $12.392 Bln vs. $9.935 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.10 To $ 7.40

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