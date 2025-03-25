GE Aerospace Opens a CFM LEAP Maintenance Facility in Poland

GE Aerospace GE recently announced that, in association with Lufthansa Technik, it has opened XEOS, an engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Poland. This new facility will provide overhaul and repair services for CFM International LEAP engines that are used in narrowbody aircraft. This includes CFM LEAP-1A engines for the Airbus A320neo series and CFM LEAP-1B engines for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft models.



The XEOS facility spans more than 35,000 square meters and is equipped with advanced infrastructure, like engine prep halls, assembly and disassembly areas, repair stations and an engine training center. It currently employs 250 personnel. The facility uses efficient design and operations, which enable quick staff training and skill development in the region.



The establishment of this facility highlights GE’s commitment to further expand the MRO capacity for CFM LEAP engines in Poland. The company is also focused on developing a skilled aerospace workforce in the region, with initiatives aimed at fostering young talent.



The XEOS facility is currently servicing LEAP-1B engines, working on LEAP-1A modules and conducting engine tests. GE plans to add testing capabilities for LEAP-1B engines and increase repair and overhaul capacity in the facility in the near term.



GE has been a key partner to the Polish Air Force, providing engines for various aircraft and helicopters. In January, the company secured a contract from the Polish Armed Forces to deliver 210 T700 engines for the latter’s 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters.

GE’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GE Aerospace is benefiting from a growing installed base and higher utilization of engine platforms, driven by strong momentum and growth across commercial and defense sectors. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline and airframer dynamics, and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 22.1% compared with the industry’s 4.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

