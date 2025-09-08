Is GE Aerospace (GE) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. GE Aerospace (GE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

GE Aerospace is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 58 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GE Aerospace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GE has gained about 67.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 26.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GE Aerospace is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Howmet (HWM). The stock is up 62.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Howmet's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, GE Aerospace is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.8% so far this year, so GE is performing better in this area. Howmet is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on GE Aerospace and Howmet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

