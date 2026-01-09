GE Aerospace (GE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

GE Aerospace (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $321.59, moving +2.27% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.82%.

The industrial conglomerate's stock has climbed by 9.02% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of GE Aerospace will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 22, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 6.82% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.19 billion, reflecting a 13.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $41.63 billion, indicating changes of +35% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% increase. GE Aerospace currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, GE Aerospace is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 44.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.3, so one might conclude that GE Aerospace is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GE has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.