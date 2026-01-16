GE Aerospace (GE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

GE Aerospace (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $325.12, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

The industrial conglomerate's shares have seen an increase of 6.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 11.52% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Aerospace in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 22, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.42, signifying a 7.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.19 billion, indicating a 13.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.22 per share and a revenue of $41.63 billion, demonstrating changes of +35.22% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, GE Aerospace possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note GE Aerospace's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 45.64. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.38.

One should further note that GE currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.