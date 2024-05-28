GE Aerospace Exec Executes Major Stock Transaction

GE Aerospace (GE) has released an update.

GE Aerospace’s Senior Vice President, Russell Stokes, reported a significant transaction involving company shares. On May 23, 2024, Stokes exercised options for 50,604 shares at $128.97 and subsequently sold 45,309 shares at prices ranging from $162.60 to $163.01. These transactions are detailed in the latest SEC filing, which provides insights into executive stock movements that could potentially influence GE Aerospace’s stock performance.

