GE Aero's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on GE Aero (NYSE:GE), with a cumulative value of $389,495. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 3 puts, worth a total of 133,810.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $200.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aero's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aero's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aero Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.5 $5.3 $5.5 $185.00 $139.1K 3.2K 107 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $100.65 $98.8 $99.3 $100.00 $69.5K 7 7 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.7 $9.3 $9.45 $195.00 $50.0K 164 54 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.55 $12.4 $12.4 $200.00 $49.6K 106 40 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $13.15 $12.6 $13.0 $180.00 $46.7K 24 36

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Aero, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

GE Aero's Current Market Status With a volume of 623,693, the price of GE is up 1.69% at $191.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. Expert Opinions on GE Aero

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $221.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $216. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $212.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Aero options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.