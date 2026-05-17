GDS Was Already Up 47% — Pinpoint Tripled Its Stake Anyway

Key Points

Acquired 247,034 shares of GDS; estimated transaction value $10.59 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $10.54 million, reflecting both share additions and GDS price change

Trade equaled 2.45% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 356,355 shares valued at $14.36 million

The GDS position now represents 3.32% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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On May 13, 2026, Pinpoint Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. disclosed buying 247,034 shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS), an estimated $10.59 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Acquired 247,034 shares of GDS; estimated transaction value $10.59 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $10.54 million, reflecting both share additions and GDS price change

Trade equaled 2.45% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 356,355 shares valued at $14.36 million

The GDS position now represents 3.32% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Pinpoint Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in GDS by 247,034 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $10.59 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $10.54 million, reflecting both the fund's trading activity and the movement in GDS's share price over the period.

What else to know

This buy brought the GDS stake to 3.32% of 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IBIT: $68.68 million (19.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $66.90 million (18.9% of AUM) NYSE: TSM: $24.51 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSE: GLD: $22.20 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: STX: $18.73 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, GDS shares were priced at $42.44, up 60.51% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 35.3 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-17) $42.44 Market Capitalization $8.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.59 billion Net Income (TTM) $131.8 million

Company Snapshot

GDS offers data center colocation, managed hosting, cloud, and consulting services, with revenue primarily from critical facilities space, power, and IT infrastructure support.

The company serves cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecom and IT service providers, as well as major domestic and multinational corporations.

It has grown revenue at a 5-year CAGR of 14.8% and operates within the technology sector in the People's Republic of China.

GDS Holdings Limited develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China and operates within the technology sector. GDS Holdings Limited serves large customers across cloud, internet, financial, and telecommunications sectors and has grown revenue at a 5-year CAGR of 14.8%. GDS Holdings Limited serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

What this transaction means for investors

Tripling a position in a stock that's already up nearly 47% over the prior year isn't a cautious move, and the portfolio context helps explain why Pinpoint made it. The fund carries a clear China tech tilt — Full Truck Alliance, PDD, JD.com, New Oriental, TAL, and Baidu all show up in the same filing. GDS fits that construction: it operates the data centers that China's cloud and internet companies run on, and Pinpoint already owns several of those customers. The add looks less like a standalone call and more like a fund deepening a theme it's been building across multiple positions. That framing matters for how you weight the signal. An institution adding aggressively to a position it already held, in a name that fits its existing thesis, is a different read than a fund making a fresh directional bet. It tells you the conviction is real, but it doesn't tell you the timing is right for someone coming in now. If you hold GDS or are watching it, the more useful question isn't whether Pinpoint bought — it's whether the valuation still makes sense for your timeline after a run like this one.

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Seena Hassouna has positions in Alphabet and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.